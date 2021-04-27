Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Recruitment for Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts, Salary up to Rs 2.18 Lakh

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi has invited applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts on its official website aud.ac.in. A total of 30 vacancies for the post of professor, associate professor, and assistant professor has been announced while 24 posts have been notified for non-teaching staff.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of the varsity on or before May 1. No further extension will be provided for the same. The last date to pay the application fee is May 7.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University recruitment 2021: Vacancies details

— For Teaching staffs: 30 Posts

— For Non-Teaching staffs: 24 Posts

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must possess a Master’s degree in a relevant subject with at least 55 per cent marks from any recognized university. Those applying for teaching posts must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission.

Age Limit: For Controller of Finance and Assistant Registrar, the maximum age limit shall not exceed 56 years as of May 1, 2021. However, for other non-teaching posts, the upper age limit is 35 years.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at aud.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the career tab and click on the application link for the teaching/non-teaching posts

Step 3: On the next page,go for registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Save the auto-generated user id and password and proceed further

Step 5: Complete the remaining part of the application form and submit it

Step 6: Keep a copy of the application form for future reference

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University recruitment 2021: Salary

The applicants shortlisted for teaching posts will be paid between Rs.57,700 and Rs 2,18,200 as per their experience, while for non-teaching posts, the salary will be paid as per Level 4 to level 10 of 7th CPC.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here