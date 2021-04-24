education-career

Dr B R Ambedkar University Suspends Online Classes Till April 30
Dr B R Ambedkar University Suspends Online Classes Till April 30

(Image for representation purpose only)

In a circular the university said that the decision is taken keeping in mind "present unprecedented situation with surge of COVID cases in Delhi"

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Dr B R Ambedkar University in Delhi on Friday announced that all online classes stands suspended till April 30. “In present unprecedented situation with surge of COVID cases in Delhi, the online teaching classes at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi are suspended with immediate effect till April 30, 2021," it said in a circular.

The national capital on Friday recorded 24,331 new coronavirus cases and 348 Covid-19 related deaths amid a severe crisis of oxygen and hospital beds in the city. Delhi has a positivity rate of 32 per cent 92,000 active cases. Maharashtra too saw a record spike in the death toll with 773 covid deaths. The state, another among the worst hit, saw 66,836 new cases.

first published:April 24, 2021, 08:47 IST