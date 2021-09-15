Dr Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute Offers 2.5 Crore Scholarship for Students Orphaned due to Covid

Dr Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute has announced a scholarship program worth Rs 2.5 crore for its students who have lost their primary caregivers to the pandemic during the second wave of Covid-19. The aide would be available for the next one year. The student would be able to access the scholarship by submitting the death certificate of the deceased parent.

The reason behind the initiative is to prevent drop-outs from the coaching courses says Dr Nachiket Bhatia, CEO, Dr Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute.

“In those initial months of the COVID-19 second wave, we had all witnessed the ravages of the pandemic. The loss endured by some of our students is inexplicable, and our hearts go out to them and their families. But the question remains, is that enough? That’s when we ideated the scholarship initiative to prevent drop-outs from the coaching courses, which had increased during those months. It’s our earnest effort to enable these children to fulfil their career goals without having to stress about money issues,” he said.

