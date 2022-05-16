Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Cancels Exams After Another Paper Leak in Agra

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University is again in the limelight as after mathematics and zoology paper, now the chemistry question paper has also been leaked before the examination. The question paper for the second year B.Sc. examination was circulated on students’ whatsApp, an hour before the commencement of the examination.

On Saturday, while conducting the checking at the Agra college, the flying squad caught a slip with all the answers handwritten on it. After checking the slip, they found that students got the question paper on their mobile phones before the commencement of the examination.

After the paper leak, on the orders of Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, the Vice-Chancellor of Agra University Vinay Kumar Pathak removed the controller of examination Ajay Krishna Yadav from the post and handed over all the responsibilities to the registrar Sanjeev Kumar Singh.

In the matter, the names of five students have come forward who received the paper just before the exam started. To get more information, the police are investigating the matter further and have not issued any final statement in the case.

Last week, 45 minutes prior to the B.Sc. second-year and third-year examinations, proctorial board members noticed students busy on their mobile phones outside the examination centre. This made them suspicious about the wrongful activities. After confiscating the mobile phones of the students, the question papers of mathematics and zoology were found in them. After this, the college authority set up a committee meeting and decided to cancel the examination which was supposed to be held last Wednesday.

Prof Ajay Taneja, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University told PTI, “A committee has been formed to investigate the case. We will lodge an FIR in this regard.”

This is niot the first time when question paper has been leaked from the university. With chemistry paper, this is the third time in row that the B.Sc. papers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University have been leaked.

