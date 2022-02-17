Dr Bimlesh Lochab Becomes 2nd Indian Woman Scientist Elected as Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

Dr Bimlesh Lochab, a professor with the department of chemistry, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), UK, which identifies outstanding individuals in the chemical sciences for their significant contributions.

Dr Lochab is an alumnus of the University of Oxford, and her research work focuses on green chemistry. She is an expert in both synthetic and materials chemistry. Her research work includes the synthesis, functionalisation, and conjunction of both nano and polymeric materials using the tenets of green chemistry. Her research on the use of sulfur for next-generation battery lithium-sulfur batteries as an alternative to the existing lithium-ion battery has been globally recognized and applauded, said the varsity.

“Being invited as a Fellow by the Royal Society of Chemistry is a great honor. I am excited to work with the world’s brightest minds in the field of chemical sciences to meaningfully support the mission of the Royal Society of Chemistry," said Dr Lochab.

A fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry is selected after multiple rounds and must have made a significant impact on their field of chemical sciences. The distinction requires acceptance and adherence to an established set of high global standards of ethical and professional behavior. Each year approximately 50 new fellows are elected from the worldwide community of chemists.

“We congratulate Dr. Lochab for this amazing feat. It is the one of the highest honors a chemistry researcher can receive. Her outstanding work as a researcher in Chemistry as well as an educator reflects the caliber of the teaching, research, and dedication that faculty of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR is known for. Dr. Lochab is among a select group of Indian woman scientists who stand as an inspiration for students, especially female students in India, that there are no limits to what one can achieve and we are very proud of her," said Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

