Dr Cornel West, an American philosopher, political activist, social critic, and public intellectual, has left Harvard University. The 67-year-old professor of African-American studies has highlighted serious concerns hinting at discrimination at Harvard. In his registration letter, Dr West said that Harvard was in a “decay".

“How sad it is to see our beloved Harvard Divinity School in such decline and decay. The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of previous students loom large," said the professor. According to The New York Times, he will now be joining the New York seminary.

This is the second time the professor has left Harvard. The university and the professor went into a public dispute over his tenure earlier this year. In his recent statement, Cornell has called the university, “market-driven" and in a state of a “spiritual rot".

“All my courses were subsumed under Afro-American Religious Studies, including those on existentialism, American democracy, and The Conduct of Life, no possible summer salary alongside the lowest increase possible every year," alleged the professor in his letter.

“I was promised a year sabbatical but could only take one semester in practice. And to witness a faculty enthusiastically support a candidate from tenure then timidly defer to a rejection based on Hard administration’s hostility to the Palestinian cause was disgusting," the resignation letter stated.

“I knew my academic achievements and student teaching meant far less than their political prejudices," said West.

Citing the incident of his mother’s death he said, “When the announcement of the death of my beloved mother appeared in the regular newsletter, I received two public replies..Any ordinary announcement about a lecture, award or professional advancement receives about 20 replies."

“This kind of narcissistic academic professionalism, cowardly reference to anti-Palestinian prejudices of Harvard administration, and indifference to my mother’s death constitute an intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths. In my case, a serious commitment to Veritas requires resignation - with precious memories but absolutely no regrets!"

