Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute Launches Online Degrees  

Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu has launched online degree programmes. In the first phase, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) in various electives and Master of Commerce (MCom) will be launched. The rest of the programmes would be launched in due course of time.

The courses will be available through the online platform, drmgronline.in. The university said the move of offering its degrees online is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Learners who will take the courses in online mode will also appear for the exams digitally. For these courses, exams will be held in remotely proctored mode and candidates will be allowed to take the exams from anywhere. The learning modules will include live online interactive sessions, discussion forum, mock tests, and structured recorded tutorials delivered by guests and permanent faculty of the university.

Er. A.C.S. ARUNKUMAR, President of Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute said, “We are focused on making online education more accessible. Such online courses will provide today’s learners the freedom and flexibility to learn on their own schedule."

“With the pace of how the coronavirus is evolving and surge in new Covid-19 positive cases, physical education is becoming a matter of yesterday. With these online courses we are aiming to ensure that students don’t lose any academic year and also get the same quality of education via online mode through seamless platforms,” he added.

