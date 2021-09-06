DRDO, Amity University Launches MTech in Defence Technology

Amity University has launched an MTech programme in Defence Technology along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to generate a “talent pool of human resource required in Defence Sector."

The post graduate (PG) programme will cover theoretical knowledge, practitioner skills, and aptitude in various defence technologies areas to carry out research, design, and development, production, life cycle equipment sustenance, entrepreneurial (start-up defence), advisory and consultative roles in the field. “In addition, the expanded offering is designed to meet the market demand for talent with specialised technical and engineering leadership skills," Amity University said.

The programme will focus on six subjects of specialisations — combat vehicle engineering, aerospace technology, communication systems and sensors, high energy materials technology, naval technology, and directed energy technology with an option of singular specialisation.

The course will provide an opportunity for minor and major projects to be conducted in DRDO laboratories, Defence PSUs and private industries for creating job-ready defence technology professionals.

Further, 50 per cent scholarship has been announced for all students of Amity enrolling in the programme “so that students are encouraged to be entrepreneurs and work for the development of the nation," said Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group.

According to Dr W Selvamurthy, President - Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation (ASTIF), “This course is meant for students who have successfully completed BTech in Engineering and Technology domain and might be looking for the next future course of action to choose the Master’s program which will shape up their career path."

The course includes a new distinct program to foster interdisciplinary education and research courses aligned to the current and future needs of defence industry, Selvamurthy added.

While addressing the students Dr HB Srivastava Director General-Technology Management, DRDO said, “The genesis of this program is to generate wealth for the country. All wealthy countries have rich defense ecosystems and the Indian government has the ambition to create 5 billion dollars of defense equipment by 2025. To achieve this we need to increase efficiency and the number of productive people from day one, and thus, the incubation period will reduce. India needs to develop its ecosystem for defense research and has launched several schemes to fund startups. Students after completion of this program can make their own R&D startup, the aim is to fight the next war with our weapons”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here