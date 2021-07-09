DRDO, AICTE Launch MTech in Defence Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched MTech in defence technology. The course will be imparted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with an aim to teach the learners the necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge, skill, and aptitude in various defence technology areas.

As part of the course, students will conduct their main thesis work in DRDO laboratories, defence PSUs, and industries. These courses will be delivered by any AICTE affiliated institutes or universities, IITs, NITs or private engineering institutes in online as well as offline formats. Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) will provide support to the institutes for conducting this program.

The program has six specialized streams - combat technology, aero technology, naval technology, communication systems and sensors, directed energy technology, and high energy materials Technology.

In his address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO, AICTE, and industries for evolving the PG program. He expressed hope that such a specialized program will enable the creation of a large pool of talented workforce for the defence sector. He called upon the industry leaders to extend their support for this program and offer opportunities to the students.

Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairperson of AICTE said it will not only generate a skilled manpower pool in defence technology but will also create spin-off benefits in terms of new defence startups and entrepreneurs. He emphasized that research should be connected with day-to-day life as it is fundamental for the human psyche.

Meanwhile, AICTE has allowed colleges to offer engineering degrees in regional languages. In the first phase, courses will be offered in as many as five languages — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali — from the new academic year (2020-21). The AICTE is translating courses and creating online and offline content in 11 different languages.

