DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Close on May 17

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be closing the application process for the recruitment of apprentice soon. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 79 vacancies for the engagement of apprentices for one-year training in the various disciplines/ trades. The details regarding the recruitment drive are available on the official website of DRDO. Those who have not applied earlier can submit their application through the NAPS portal on or before May 17. Check the details of the application process and other details below:

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 and hold an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade

Age limit: The age of the apprentice should not be less than 14 years as on the closing date of application

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal

Step 2. Click on the registration link available on the right side of the homepage

Step 3. Enter all the required details to register yourself.

Step 4. Upload the required documents and submit

Step 5. Once the registration is done, candidates will have to send the scanned copies of all the relevant documents/ certificates in a PDF file to admintbrl@tbrl.drdo.in.

List of documents need to be sent to the abovementioned email id:

1. Class 10 Certificate,

2. ITI Certificate

3. Marksheet of qualifying examination

4. Caste Certificate,

5. Valid photo ID Proof

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection process

All the successful applicants will be selected on merit basis. The selection board of TBRL will scrutinize all the applications received and shortlist the candidates on the basis of the percentage of marks scored by applicants in the qualifying examination. In case of a tie, the marks of the lower examination shall be considered as tie-breaker.

The shortlisted candidates will be intimated about the training details through E-mail/ SMS/ Phone. The selected candidates will have to further report at TBRL, Ramgarh Range.

