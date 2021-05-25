DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Research Fellow, Salary up to Rs 31,000

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s lab Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) has invited application for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. The eligible and interested applicants who desire to pursue defence related research as JRF can apply for DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed applications format till June 14 on the official website. One of the premiere labs of DRDO, the DRDL is situated in Hyderabad and is engaged in the research and development of missile systems for Indian Armed Forces.

In this recruitment drive, the DRDL will fill 10 vacancies – 7 JRF (Mechanical Engineering) and 3 JRF (Aeronautical/Aerospace).

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

JRF (Mechanical Engineering) – The job seekers must have passed the B.E/B.Tech with First class in Mechanical Engineering with valid GATE score or the candidates should have cleared M.E/M.Tech with first class in mechanical engineering from UGC recognized university and B.Tech/B. E (Mechanical Engineering) with first class from UGC recognized university.

JRF (Aeronautical/Aerospace) : The candidate should have passed the B.E/B.Tech with First class in Aeronautical/Aerospace with valid GATE score or they should have passed M.E/M.Tech with first class in Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering from UGC recognized university and B.Tech/B.E (Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering) from UGC recognized university.

The upper age limit is 28 years, however, age relaxation has been provided to the reserved category candidates as per government rules.

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DRDO

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “What’s all new”

Step 3: Download and take a print out of the document containing the application form for the recruitment of JRF

Step 4: Fill the application form and send the duly completed applications available along with self-attested copies of required documents addressed to “The Director, DRDL, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad – 500058”

On the top of the cover of the envelope, the candidates have been asked to write in a bold letter “APPLICATION FOR JRF RECRUITMENT”.

DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get a gross salary of up to Rs 31,000 plus HRA as per DRDO Rules.

