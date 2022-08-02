The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring for 630 posts of scientist B and engineer. DRDO has extended the last date for filling applications to August 5 by 5 pm. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 29. Graduate engineers and postgraduates in science, including students appearing or appearing in their final year examination, can apply for the posts through the official website, drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.

Candidates with valid GATE score can apply. “The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO,” reads the official notice. Out of the 630 total vacancies, 579 vacancies are reserved for scientist ‘B’ posts in DRDO, 8 for scientist ‘B’ in DST, and 43 for scientist or engineer ‘B’ in ADA.

DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed graduation with first class and must have a valid GATE scorecard in the subject relevant to the specialisation of the post. Other education qualification criteria vary from host to host.

Age limit: The upper age limit of unreserved and EWS category candidates for DRDO, DST, and ADA posts is 28, 35, and 30 years, respectively. OBC (Non-creamy layer) applicants must not exceed 31 years for DRDO posts, 38 years for DST posts, and 33 years for ADA posts. SC and ST candidates, must not exceed the age of 33 years for DRDO posts, 40 years for DST, and 35 years for ADA. Further candidates belonging to reserved categories have been given relaxation for up to 10 years. Candidates, presently serving in Central Government in posts that are in the same line or allied cadres have a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the official DRDO website

Step 2: Find out the link to ‘Recruitment of Scientists B in DRDO/ADA/DST (579/43/8) vacancies’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 4: Register and log in to apply for the posts.

Step 5: Fill in the required details in the form.

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the application form.

Step 7: Retain a hard copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) for future reference.

DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022: APPLICATION FEE

General (UR), EWS, and OBC male candidates are required to pay an online non-refundable and non-transferable application fee of Rs 100. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwD and women candidates.

DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022: SELECTION PROCESS

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline-wise category-wise merit of aggregate of 80 per cent weightage of marks in the written examination and 20 per cent weightage of marks in personal interview. For subjects that will not have any written test, the final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of discipline-wise category-wise merit of aggregate of 80 per cent weightage of GATE score and 20 per cent weightage of marks in the interview round. The final result chart (customised for individual candidates) will be published on the RAC website.

DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022: SALARY

Selected candidates for the post of scientists, will get a salary up to Rs 88,000, as per level 10 of the pay matrix of Rs 56,100 (7th CPC).

