DRDO Invites Applications For 9 JRF Positions in Computer Science, Mathematics, IT

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from all eligible candidates for junior research fellow (JRF). A notice for filling the positions was issued on Tuesday. The selected candidates for the junior research fellow will get the opportunity to work for two years in the field of cryptology for DRDO. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview.

According to the recruitment notice by DRDO, applications are invited for three positions each in three fields — Mathematics, Computer Science Engineers, and Information Technology and Computer Science.

Last Date and Eligibility

The last day to apply for the positions is October 8. An applicant should not be over 28 years. Other backward class (OBC) candidates have been given an age relaxation of three years and scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates have been given an age relaxation of five years.

Those applying for Mathematics JRF should have a first-class postgraduate degree in Mathematics from a recognised college or university and should have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Those applying for CSE or IT Computer Science fellow positions should have first-class marks in their Bachelors of Engineering (BE) or Bachelors of Technology (B.Tech) with NET or GATE. Applicants applying for JRF in EE or ECE should have first-class degree in EE/BE/B.Tech and NET or GATE scores.

To apply for the junior research fellowship, an applicant will have to visit the official website of the Recruitment and Assessment Center (RAC) - rac.gov.in and apply for their candidature by October 8.

