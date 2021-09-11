DRDO is Hiring for Junior Research Fellow positions for Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Direct Interview

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will hold walk-in interviews for the 2021 recruitment of Junior Research Fellows. The vacancies are currently available at the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) in Bengaluru. The candidates who clear the interview round will be working in Bengaluru for a duration of two years. The candidate will be promoted to the post of Senior Research Fellow, based on performance.

To be selected for the job, candidates have to appear for interviews for the posts. Interviews are scheduled for October 18 and October 19. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must send their application form to jrfcair2021@gmail.com latest by October 8.

There are only two vacancies available for the post at present and the salary is Rs 31,000 per month.

The ideal candidate applying for the position should have a masters in math or computer science. The person should have completed both their graduation and postgraduation with first division from any institute that is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Furthermore, the ideal candidate should also have a Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or National Eligibility Test (NET). Those candidates who have pursued professional courses including BTech or BE in computer engineering or computer science and have secured the first division in their institute can also apply. It will be a big plus if the applicants have knowledge about coding theory, cryptography and command over programming languages.

The selection process for the post involves a written test followed by the interview round. Both these rounds will be conducted on the same day. Only those candidates who clear the written round will be interviewed. All candidates must note that the time of reporting for the selection process is between 8:00 am and 9:30 am. Any candidate who comes late will not be considered for the selection process.

