DRDO is Recruiting JRF, Research Assistants, Candidates to be Selected via Direct Hiring

The Defense Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) under Defense Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for apprenticeship posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Research Assistants. The recruitment will be done through direct interview in the offline mode. While one post is available for the research assistant post, two posts are available for junior research fellowship for two posts.

According to the official notice, the duly filled application forms along with self attested copies of mark sheets/certificates, experience certificates are to be sent by registered post or speed post to the prescribed address. The last date for submission of application form is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement on the official website.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant - Geology or geo-informatics or remote sensing or its equivalent degree or three years research, teaching or design and development work experience after ME or MTech will be eligible to apply for the posts. They must also have at least two research papers published in Science Citation Indexed Journal.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) - Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in science with first division in remote sensing or geo informatics with UGC NET or GATE. Alternatively, those who have cleared graduation in remote sensing or geo informatics and first division in MTech or ME can apply. Candidates who have passed BE or BTech in computer Science or computer engineering with first division and NET or GATE can apply. Those who have completed their graduation in computer science and ME and MTech first division or MSc computer science first division with NET/GATE pass are also eligible to apply for the post.

Age limit: The maximum age limit for JRF is 28 years. For the reserved category candidates, they will get relaxation in upper age limit as per rules.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) under the DRDO has also invited applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals, who desire to pursue defence related research as Research Associate and JRF in life sciences, chemistry, computer science, electronics and mechatronic.

