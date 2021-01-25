DRDO Offers 12-week Long Programs in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology is offering two courses on the subjects of short-term online programmes on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)and Cyber security. This institute is managed by the Department of Defence Research and Development. The admissions for these courses will be based on an entrance exam.

Those interested in DRDO'sprograms can register themselves for entrance tests on the the official website of DIAT at https://www.diat.ac.in/ from January 28 to February 15. Both these courses are of short duration and will last for only 12 weeks. The successful candidates will get a certificate upon the completion of DRDO's short-course.

The two programs have a fees of Rs 15,000 each, which has to be submitted after qualifying the DRDO's DIAT entrance exam. In order to confirm their admission to the course, candidates will have to pay the fees by February 26. Fortunately, there is no application fee for the entrance exam. The eligibility of these course requires a graduate degree in any field. The entrance test for DRDO'sAI and ML course will be conducted on February 20. Prior to the test, students can learn about topics like probability theory, basics of algorithms, statistics, any programming language, basics of databases, data structures and modular mathematics.

The entrance test for Cyber Security will be conducted on February 21. Candidates need to learn about data structures, knowledge of programming languages, fundamentals of Operating system, networking and system software before they appear for the test.

The results of both the entrance tests will be declared on February 22.

Once in the course, learners will be attending two-hour long online sessions. These sessions will be conducted five days a week.

In the AI and ML program, students will be taught about Augmented reality, Computer vision, Natural language processing, Big data analytics, Deep learning, Probability theory, Pattern recognition and related subjects.

For the Cyber Security course, students will be learning about system programming, basic and advanced vulnerability analysis, reverse engineering and malware analysis, penetration testing, forensic and incident response and exploit mitigation. They will also be taught the tools that are required for Cyber Security professionals.