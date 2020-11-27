DRDO Recruitment 2020: Engineers Invited for Fellowships Through Direct Walk-in Interview; Full Notice at drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research & Development Organization has invited candidates to sit for direct walk-in interviews for filling up Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions for 16 fellowships. The DRDO Recruitment 2020 is scheduled to take place in January next year. The selected candidates for DRDO Recruitment 2020 for 16 fellowships will be engaged for a period of two years.

The official notice also mentions that the two-year period for the post of JRF will be extendable as per rules. Each DRDO JRF candidate will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 31000, along with HRA and Medical facilities, as mentioned in the rules.

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Details of vacancies and date of interview

1. Mechanical Engineering: Interview on January 4 at 9.30am for 6 positions

2. Automobile Engineering: Interview on January 6 at 9.30am for 3 positions

3. Electronic Engineering: Interview on January 8 at 9.30am for 3 positions

4. Computer Science Engineering: Interview on January 11 at 9.30am for 4 positions

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Qualification

1. Each candidate applying to sit for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2020 should possess a graduate degree in professional course (BE/ B. Tech), passed with first division along with a valid NET/GATE score. OR

2. The candidate should have a post graduate degree in (M.E./ M. Tech) with First Division both at graduate and postgraduate in the field of their choice out of the four mentioned above.

The walk-in interview will be held in Maharashtra. Each candidate will have to carry with him/ her an application (hand-written or typed) along with complete biodata and self-attested copies of mark sheets and certificates

The candidates are also requested to bring along an original photo identity card. After accepting the applications, the initial screening and verification of testimonials will take place, followed by the interview of the screened/shortlisted candidates.

Candidates will not be paid travelling allowance or provided any accommodation for participating in the interview round for DRDO Recruitment 2020. One can also read the complete notification here.