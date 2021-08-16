DRDO Recruitment 2021: 38 Vacancies for ITI Candidates, Check Details

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s branch in Timarpur, Delhi has invited applications from eligible candidates for ITI apprentice training programme for term 2021-22 for one year. The online application process can be completed through the official website of the DRDO (www.drdo.gov.in). The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has recently issued a notification in this regard.

For filling up 38 vacancies, the application process has begun. The vacancies include Machine Motor Vehicle (MMV) (3), Draughtsman, Civil (4), Electronic Machine (5), Instrument Machine Mechatronic (6), Laboratory Assistant, Chemical Plant (6) and Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (14). The last day to apply for the apprentice programme is August 29.

As per the notification, a monthly stipend of Rs 7,700 will be provided to Computer operator and Programming Assistant during the apprentice training. For other trades the stipend amount is Rs 8,050 per month.

The applicant’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age of the unreserved candidates should be 27. The maximum age for SC/ST candidates is 32 years and for OBC 30. The age limit for candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities category is 37 years. According to the Gazette notification of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the applicants, except the COPA candidates, must have passed out from an ITI with a minimum 2-year programme.

How to Apply

· Visit the official website of DRDO recruitment (https://rac.gov.in/)

· Click on Apply online under the CFEES Apprenticeship 2021 section

· Register yourself by filling all the required details

· Upload scanned copies of all the required documents

· In the last step, submit the application form

· Keep the copy of the application for future reference before submitting

