DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 1901 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified the recruitment process for various posts under the Defence Research Technical Cadre (DRTC). The recruitment will fill 1901 DRDO CEPTAM-10 vacancies including that of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts.

The registration window for the vacancies will open on September 3 and will continue till September 23. Candidates may send their applications online through DRDO’s official website — drdo.gov.in. For detailed information on the recruitment process, eligibility and selection test, candidates are advised to visit the official notice available on DRDO’s website.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Technical Assistant- B: To be eligible for the application for STA-B posts, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in science or a diploma in engineering, technology, computer science, or allied subjects.

Technician A: Applicants must have cleared class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. Further, they are required to also hold a certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

DRDO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to DRDO official website

Step 2: Click on the CEPTAM recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form with required details. Submit

Step 5: Save the acknowledgement for future reference

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be made through a multi-level process that includes an exam in CBT mode for shortlisting the applicants. The final merit list of the selected candidates will be made by CEPTAM, which will pass it on to the respective appointing authorities in the laboratories, establishments, who then will issue the appointment letter to the candidates. Candidates will be offered the job role once all the necessary pre-appointment formalities like verification of the documents are completed.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the post of Senior Technical Assistant- B will receive a salary ranging between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix and other benefits. For, the Technician A post, selected candidates will be paid Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 as monthly salary and other applicable benefits under of the 7th pay commission.

