DRDO Recruitment Begins for 1061 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.12 Lakh

The Defense Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) began the registration process for over 1,000 posts of admin & allied (A&A) cadre on November 7. Eligible candidates may apply for the recruitment online at drdo.gov.in until December 7. A total of 1061 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process.

In the official notification, DRDO states, “the number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the organisational requirement.” It further says, “a vacancy may be kept unfilled if no candidate is found suitable.”

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: List of vacancy

The following positions are up for grabs: junior translation officer (JTO), stenographer grade-I (English typing), stenographer grade II (English typing), store assistant ‘A’ (English typing), store assistant ‘A’ (Hindi typing), administrative assistant ‘A’ (English typing), administrative assistant ‘A’ (Hindi typing), security assistant ‘A’, vehicle operator ‘A’, fire engine driver ‘A’, and fireman.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis(percentage/marks of essential qualification).Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the “Medical Fitness Certificate” at the time of joining. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DRDO.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Education criteria: Graduate / Diploma holderswho had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall NOT eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act. Age Limit: Those between the age group 18-30 can apply for the posts.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 100 is to be submitted for these positions. However, all women and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. Payment must be made online via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Steps to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website – drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: From the home page, select the DRDO CEPTAM link.

Step 3: Complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit the form and print it for future use.

Aspirants are advised to check out the DRDO notice for details on the eligibility criteria and other information.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Salary

The salary bracket is different for all the posts. For Pay Level-6 the salary is (Rs 35400-112400) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix. As per the notification, the Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500-81100) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix. For the Pay Level-2 the salary is (Rs 19900-63200) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Meanwhile, the DRDO Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences is also recruiting candidates for apprentice posts. This recruitment drive will hire individuals for 17 positions in the organization. The registration window opened on November 1 and the deadline for application submission is November 30.

Candidates will be chosen solely based on merit (percentage/marks of essential qualification). Only those who get selected will be notified. These candidates would then have to provide a medical fitness certificate at the time of joining.

