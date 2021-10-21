DRDO Trade Apprentices Registrations from November 1, Stipend up to Rs 9000

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has notified the recruitment of graduates, technicians (diploma), and trade apprentices for Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The online registration process will start from November 1 onwards and will continue till November 15.

Candidates applying for graduate apprentice will have to register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in, whereas those applying for ITI and diploma will have to register at apprenticeshipindia.org. As per the official notification, as many as 116 vacant seats are available in this recruitment drive.

DRDO Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualifications:

Diploma Apprentice - Candidates must have completed a diploma in a relevant field.

ITI Apprentice - An ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

Graduate Apprentice - Applicants must have completed a BE/BTech degree in relevant trade from any recognised university/institute or college in or after 2019.

DRDO Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Once the application process begins, visit the DRDO Chandipur’s official website at rac.gov.in

Step 2: Next, candidates will be required to click on the respective link to apply for DRDO apprentice recruitment by using the registered login credentials

Step 3: The applicants will have to use their registration number to login into the portal and fill in the application form

Step 4: Once the details are filled in the application form, preview and submit the application form

Step 5: Also, download a copy of the same for future reference

DRDO Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks secured by them at the essential qualification level. The shortlisted applicants might be called for a personal interview through video conferencing mode. The candidates selected as diploma apprentices will get a monthly stipend of Rs 8000 while graduate apprentices will be paid Rs 9000 monthly.

