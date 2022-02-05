Driven By Their Passion For Sports, These Two Young Para Athletes Make For An Inspiring New Episode In BYJUS Young Genius Season 2

They say that a sportsperson needs to be aware of all their senses before approaching their goal or target. But not everyone can utilise all of them and accidents sometimes leave behind problems that have no solutions.

On the other hand, today’s two young geniuses have not only overcome their physical challenges but have also outperformed most other young people their age in terms of accomplishments, thanks to their grit and determination. The inspiring stories of Simran Sharma and Abdul Quadir Indori can be found here.

Hitting Bullseye With Simran Singh –

Simran Singh is only 13 years old, but she already has her sights set on her ambitions. Simran is a force of nature, having started her career in shooting at the age of nine, winning bronze and gold medals in swimming, dancing with Shiamak Davar’s troupe and receiving recognition, and playing the piano and ukulele.

Her achievements are enough to forget that she had a major spinal surgery when she was only nine months old. Even after surgery, she lost sensation below her neck but managed to recover waist up after a lot of physiotherapy, rehabilitation and stem cell treatment along with her fighting spirit.

After picking up shooting during a school camp, Simran has continued to impress one and all. She won the Bronze medal in her very first National Para Shooting Championship (March 2021) in the 10 meters under S H -1 category. She has also won 1 Gold and 2 Silvers in the Zonal Para Shooting competition in 2021 and was also selected to participate in World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Peru (June 2021) and the WSPS World Cup in Serbia (July 2021). However, she was unable to attend due to financial issues and uncertainty around the Covid-19 situation.

Nevertheless, she counts professional sport shooter Anjali Bhagwat among her fans, who says that she is inspired by Simran’s energy and drive. Not just Bhagwat, jury member Pullela Gopichand, too, is a big fan of Simran’s achievements and have high hopes from her next target – winning the Gold medal for India at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

Simply Swimming With Abdul Quadir Indori –

14-year-old Ratlam resident Abdul Indori lost both his hands in 2014 in an accident due to an electric shock. A year later, he took to swimming and within three months won his first medal, winning the gold and silver medal in his first National Para Swimming Championship held at Belgaum in 2015.

Since then, he has won 2 golds and 1 silver medal each in 2016 and 2017 at the National Para Swimming Championships. Last year, he won 3 gold medals at National Para Swimming Championship held in Bangalore for each of the three styles of swimming that he is a pro at.

Abdul’s naughty streak is also on full display in the episode with his aunts and sister revealing all his pranks that is perhaps the happiest and most fulfilling moment of the episode. He also leaves the audience, along with jury member Gopichand, impressed with his goal of winning the Para Olympic Gold Medal for India in the time to come.

While it is amazing to cheer for young geniuses for their skills and talent, watching prodigies like Simran and Abdul excel in shooting and swimming respectively gives a different kind of high. It also forces us to consider our privilege and come away inspired to do something with our whole bodies.

The undying spirit and drive to succeed in today’s episode of BYJUS Young Genius is one of the biggest takeaways and the best reason to watch the entire video. That’s until we come back to tell you more about the young prodigies on next week’s episode on #BYJUSYoungGeniusSeason2.

