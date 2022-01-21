DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11,403 Posts, Monthly Salary Upto Rs 25,000

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has notified the recruitment process for filling 11,403 posts of ‘initial appointee teachers’ in government secondary schools across the state. Interested candidates can apply online at https://dseodisha.in/ on or before the last date, January 31, 2022. Candidates must note that all applications will have to be made in online mode only.

Out of the total posts announced by DSE Odisha, 3308 vacancies are for arts subject teachers, 2370 posts for Science (PCM) teachers, and 1533 for Science (CBZ) teachers. Additionally, there are 1753 posts for Hindi teachers, 1188 for Sanskrit teachers, 22 for Telugu teachers, and 1218 for Physical Education teachers. The final selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in a Computer Based Test (CBT) tentatively scheduled for March 2022.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: The eligible criteria for all posts is different. However, for all post, except for the post of Telugu teacher, the candidate must have a relevant bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks in addition to an applicable professional teacher training degree.

For Telugu teacher’s posts, the eligibility criteria is 12th or equivalent examination from a recognised institution along with C.P.Ed/B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed. For detailed information regarding the eligibility qualification, candidates are advised to refer to the official recruitment notice.

Age Limit: The age bracket for recruitment is 21 to 32 years as of January 1, 2021. However, a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit has been given to women and candidates belonging to SC/ST/SEBC categories. The age limit relaxation for PwD candidates is 10 years.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Log on to DSE Odisha’s official website, https://dseodisha.in/

Step 2. Click on the ‘Online Application Form’ link on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page with instructions and eligibility criteria for the application process.

Step 4. To apply, candidates who meet the eligibility will first need to register on DSE Odisha’s website with all the required information and create a log-in.

Step 5. Once done, log in to your account.

Step 6. Fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 7. Attach documents (if applicable).

Step 8. Click on Submit and proceed to fee payment.

Step 9. Pay the fee and save a copy of your reference for future use.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 600. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories have been given a Rs 200 relaxation and they need to pay Rs 400 as the processing fee. Applicants are advised to check the DSE Odisha website regularly for updates.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates must note that the salary (remuneration per month) is also different for all the vacancies. For the physical education teacher’s post the salary scale is Rs 15,000 and for rest of the posts its Rs 25,000 per month.

