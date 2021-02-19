DSHM Recruitment 2021: Apply for 279 Contractual Posts at Dshm.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM), in an official notification, has released vacancies for 279 contractual posts on its official website - dshm.delhi.gov.in. The DSHM has released vacancies for several posts including Legal Consultant, Consultant Medicine, Accounts Manager, Accounts Assistant, Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon and others. Candidates seeking to apply for DSHM recruitment must submit an application form by March 1.

DSHM Recruitment 2021: Documents Required

• Along with the application form, candidates have to send self-attested photocopies of the following documents:

• Class 10 certificate in support of date of birth

• Marks sheets and certificates of educational qualifications

• Marks sheets and certificates of desirable qualifications, if any

Experience certificates (current working experience certificates also)

After considering the DHSM application forms and scrutinising the documents, the exam administering body will provide information for the written test and interview. Aspirants can access the information on the written test and interview on dshm.delhi.gov.in or Health and Family Welfare GNCTD website -- www.health.delhigovt.nic.in.

“Name and Code of the post should be clearly stated in the application form and on the envelope in capital letters,” a statement on the DHSM notification read.

DHSM Recruitment Details

Legal Consultant (PNDT): An LLB with relevant experience under the age of 45 years will be eligible for the post of Legal Consultant at DSHM. As many as 11 posts are available for Legal Consultant posts.

Consultant Medicine (MD): To be recruited as a Consultant in Medicine, an MD (medicine) or an equivalent degree holder will be eligible for the post.Accounts Manager: As many as four posts are available for the posts of Accounts Manager. Candidates under the age of 45 years with a BCom, MCom/ MBA (Finance) and relevant experience will be eligible.

Medical Lecturer: An MD/ DNB with relevant experience will be eligible for the posts of a Medical Lecturer.

Steno/ Secretarial Assistant: An aspirant who has passed Class 10+2 and has knowledge of typing and shorthand with relevant experience will be eligible for the posts of Steno/ Secretarial Assistant.

Medical Officer: As many as 132 posts are vacant for Medical Officers. To be recruited as Medical Officer, MBBS with relevant experience is required.

Establishment Nurse: A graduate in any discipline will be able to apply for the posts of Establishment Nurse.

Dental Surgeon: A BDS with relevant experience will be able to apply for the post of Dental Surgeon at DSHM. As many as 25 posts are available for the contractual posts of Dental Surgeon.