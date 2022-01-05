DSSSB Assistant Engineering Notification Released for 151 Posts, Applications from January 10

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for various posts of Assistant Engineer. DSSSB has notified 151 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 10 vacancies for the post of AE (Electrical) in various departments of government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies. The opening date of the application is January 10, 2022, while the closing date of application is February 9, 2022.

The 151 vacancies are in the following departments, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), and Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

DSSSB will conduct Tier-I and Tier-II examinations for recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date to conduct the examinations will be revealed soon through the official website. It must be noted that only online applications will be accepted.

DSSSB recruitment: How To Apply?

Step 1. The candidates should first make sure that they are registered on DSSSB’s portal i.e. https://dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2. In case candidates face any problem, the instructions for registration are available on the Board’s website (Annexure-II). Please note that the registration with DSSSB is a one time exercise.

Step 3. Once you register through the official website, the user ID and password generated will be used to log in whenever a candidate is applying for examinations of the posts notified by DSSSB.

Step 4. Note, no separate registration is required to apply for other examinations held by DSSSB.

DSSSB recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational: The interested candidates must have a degree in Engineering in related field.

Age: Further, the candidate minimum age has to be 18 years while the maximum age is 30/32 years (post-wise).

DSSSB recruitment: Fee

Those who want to apply can register for the post by filling the form. Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. While, women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted from the application fee.

If a candidate submits multiple registrations and appears in the examination more than once, their candidature will get cancelled, and they will be debarred from the examinations of the Board. The board has released two separate notifications, i.e. advertisement number 03/22 for Civil, and advertisement number 04/22 for Electrical. Eligible candidates willing to apply for the post of AE (Civil or Electrical), will be able to register themselves on the official website of DSSSB: dsssbonline.nic.in.

