DSSSB Calendar Released for 2022: From Clerk to Ministerial Posts, Exams from February 20

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts to be held in 2022. The examinations will be conducted between February 20 and 27. The board has issued the detailed examination schedule on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test as per examination schedule given here as under," reads the official notice. Those who applied for these posts can check the detailed exam schedule below and prepare accordingly.

DSSSB Calendar 2022: Exam dates

Assistant Foreman (DTC), Counsellor (Department of Women and Child Welfare), Pharmacist (Ayurveda- Directorate of AYUSH) exams - February 20

Head Clerk (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) exam - February 21, February 22, February 23, February 24, and February 25.

Assistant Grade-II (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) exam - February 26.

Pharmacist (Unani) (AYUSH Directory), Head Clerk (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board), Assistant Filter Supervisor (Delhi Jal Board), and Head Clerk (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) - February 27.

The DSSSB has instructed the candidates to update their email addresses and mobile number for future communication. The board will issue the exact time and venue for these exams in the DSSSB e-admit card. The hall ticket will be released online on the official portal in due course of time. The applicants must keep a check on the official website of DSSB and OARS to stay updated.

The official statement reads, “Candidates may also be informed on their registered mobile no. as well. But in case a candidate does not get any information on his/her registered mobile no. due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading e-admit card or re-examination. It is again advised to visit website of the Board and OARS portal regularly for further information.” Candidates are instructed to follow all COVID-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols.

