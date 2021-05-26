DSSSB Recruitment for 7236 Posts: Here’s How to Apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), head clerk, lower divisional clerk (LDC), counsellor, and other posts. A total of 7236 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. The application process for the same has been started on May 25 and will conclude on June 24.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same online through the website, dsssbonline.nic.in and dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB at www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of the online application registration system (OARS)

Step 3: Next, register yourselves by filling and submitting the required details

Step 4: A system-generated login credentials will be sent to the registered email ID upon successful registration

Step 5: Log-in at the portal using the same and proceed further

Step 6: Complete the application form and pay an application fee of Rs 100

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference

The application fee is Rs 100 for all the posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are different for each of the posts. Check the details below

Educational requirement: For TGT post, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in a related subject along with a degree or diploma in training education. Candidates should also have passed CTET exam. For assistant teachers for primary classes, the applicant should have a diploma in elementary education or a bachelor’s degree with Diploma in elementary education.

Assistant Teacher Nursery applicants should have an NTT training certificate or have completed B.Ed, Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC should be Class 10 passed, and counselor should be a graduate in psychology or applied psychology. The head clerk or patwari applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized university.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

DSSSB will shortlist the applicants on the basis of a written exam followed by a skill test.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Fee

The application fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 is Rs 100. For reserved category candidates (excluding OBC) no application fee will be applicable.

