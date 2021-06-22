DSSSB PGT Admit Card released: Here's How to Download

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) released admit card for the postgraduate teacher recruitment exam at its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The DSSB PGT written exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on June 25, 28, 29, and 30 at various centres across the state.

Those who have successfully submitted their application within the closure date can download their DSSSB PGT admit card 2020 by using their registered login credentials. Here are the steps to download the hall ticket.

The DSSSB PGT 2020 exam will be conducted in strict Covid-19 guidelines. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The questions will be asked from mental ability and reasoning ability, general awareness, English language and comprehension, Hindi language and comprehension, numerical aptitude & data interpretation, and subject-specific areas. Total marks will be 300 and the question paper will be bilingual — both Hindi and English — except for the language papers.

DSSSB PGT admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Once you got to the homepage of DSSSB official website, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit cards for DSSSB examination scheduled on 25th 28th 29th & 30th June 2021”

Step 3: Next, enter the application number and date of birth as mentioned in the application form

Step 4: The DSSSB PGT hall ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a hard copy of the hall copy

Examinees are requested to go through the personal details, examination venue, examination time, reporting time and other important instructions to be followed on the exam day. It is mandatory to follow all the instructions and guidelines on the day of the exam. Also, students must carry a copy of the DSSSB PGT admit card as well as a valid photo id proof to the exam venue, or else they won’t be allowed to enter the exam premises.

