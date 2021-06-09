DSSSB PGT Tier 1 Examination New Schedule Out; Check Details Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the new examination dates for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) tier-1 examination. The online written examination which was scheduled to be held from June 8 to 20, will now be conducted from June 25 to 30.

The candidates, who have filled the online application to appear for the exam, can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in to check the entire schedule of the examination. Earlier, the examination schedule was deferred due to administrative exigencies.

Read the official notification here — https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/Exam%20Notification0008_0.pdf

Soon, the board will release the admit card of the candidates. The admit card will have detailed information about the exam centre, date and timing.

The new examination schedule released by DSSSB is given below.

June 25 - PGT Sociology

June 28 - PGT History (Female) and PGT Commerce (Men)

June 29 - PGT Physics (Female) and PGT Physical Education (Male and Female)

June 30 - PGT English (Female)

The board has said that the examination schedule of the remaining subjects will be notified in due course.

DSSSB has also announced a set of instructions or orders for candidates appearing in the DSSSB PGT tier-1 exam. The board has advised the candidates to update their mobile numbers and email address for future communication. The board has said that the exam will be conducted in online computer-based test (CBT) mode, under the social distancing norms. It has advised the students to follow Covid-19 related safety measures like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

The board has also advised the students to check the official website of DSSSB to get all the latest information about the examination.

A PGT teaches students of classes up to the 12th standard. A candidate having a B Ed degree after Post Graduation is known as a PGT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here