DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications Closing Soon for 1809 Posts, Here's How to Apply

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced as many as 1809 vacancies in various departments of the Delhi government. The registration process for the same started on March 15 which is about to close now. Candidates who are eligible and willing to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2021 vacancies can do so on or before April 14 by visiting the official website at www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Those who clear the exams will be hired for the post of special education (primary), assistant foreman, personal assistant, junior engineer, and technical assistant, among others.

Technical Assistant (Public Health): Applicants should have passed matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board. Should hold a Diploma of minimum of 2 years of regular duration in the relevant trade awarded by the State Board of Technical Education/recognized University or B.Sc in relevant field or equivalent

Laboratory Attendant: Candidates applying for this post should be 12th pass from a recognized Board / University with Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) as subjects OR 12th Pass from a recognized Board /University with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) as subject

Assistant Chemist: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Science with Chemistry as a Major Subject from a recognized University/ Institute; and 2 years’ experience in the Chemical Analysis of the water effluent, sewage or reagent used in water treatment plants or the treatment of water and sewage in a treatment plant OR Bachelor’s degree in Science with Chemistry as a Major Subject from a recognized University/ Institute; and11. Master’s degree in Chemistry from a recognized University/Institute

Assistant Engineer E&M: Applicant should hold a degree in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical): Applicants should have a degree in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering. Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering plus two years experience in planning, execution and maintenance of Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering works.

Draftsman Grade I: Candidates must hold a Diploma in Architectural Assistantship. Two years post qualification experience of preparation of drawing. Maps estimates and in Autocad or 10th passed from a recognized school/ Board. He/she should also have a Diploma in Draftsmanship from a recognized Board/Institution. Three years post qualification experience in preparation of drawing. Maps estimates and in Autocad.

Personal Assistant: Candidates must be 12th pass from a recognized school/ Board/ University.

Pharmacist: The person should be matric or equivalent from a recognized Institution. Training in Upvaid/ Bhaishajya Kalpak course /Diploma in Unani Pharmacy of not less than 02 years from a Government Organization.

Pharmacist Homeopathic: Candidates should have passed 10+2 with Science Subject. Should have a diploma in Homoeopathy Pharmacy of not less than 02 years from a Government Board / Institution.

Assistant Director: Candidates should be Master of Business Administration or its equivalent.

Assistant Grade-II: Applicants must be 12th Pass from any recognized Board / Institute with at least 50 percent marks and having 06 months certificate course in Computer Application. OR Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute with at least 45 percent marks.

Junior Stenographer (English): Candidate must be 12th pass from any recognized Board / Institute with English as a subject.

Junior Engineer Electronics: Applicants must hold a degree in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government or Diploma Holder in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government with 2 years professional experience in the Electrical Engineering field.

Scientific Assistant Biology: Applicants should have a Master’s degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or Human Biology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects at B.Sc. level.

Security Supervisor: Applicants should have completed their Matriculation or equivalent Exam from a recognized Board.

Assistant Foreman: Candidates should have a three years diploma either in Automobile Engineering or in Mechanical Engineering or in Electrical Engineering.

Carpenter II Class: Applicants should hold a certificate in Carpentry from I.T.I. of a recognized Institution and should have 2 Years of professional experience.

Assistant Filter supervisor: Applicants should be a Matriculation pass from a recognized University / Board or equivalent with one year experience of working on Filters.

Programmer: The candidate should be a Graduate from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Special Educator Primary: Candidates should have passed 12th Class or its equivalent from a recognized Board / Institute. Should have 2 years Diploma programme in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India in any category of Disability or any other equivalent qualification approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link- www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the link of the online application registration system (OARS)

Step 3:Candidates will then have to register themselves by filling and submitting the requested details

Step 4: Candidates will receive login credentials on the registered email ID upon successful registration

Step 5: Login at the portal using the credentials provided in the email

Step 6: After filling the registration form candidates will have to submit an application fee of Rs 100

Step 7: Candidates can download the application form and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the registration form. There will be an application fee charged for women, SC, ST, PH and Ex-serviceman category.

