DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications to Begin Soon, Keep these Documents Ready

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced vacancies for a total of 7,236 teaching and non-teaching posts based in the national capital. For the recruitment drive, the DSSSB has invited applications from eligible candidates who want to become trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, lower division clerk (LDC), head clerk, and Patwari.

The application process is scheduled to begin from May 25 and continue till June 24. Job seekers who are eligible for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of DSSSB. The date of examination will be announced by the board soon.

According to official notification released by DSSSB on May 12, maximum vacancies are for TGT posts with 6,358 followed by 554 vacancies are for assistant teacher primary, 74 assistant teacher nursery, 278 are for LDC, 50 are for counselor, 12 are for head clerk and 10 are for Patwari.

The eligibility criteria and age limit varies from post to post. The selection criteria are also specific for a job. The pay-scale is also different for each of the advertised post. The interested candidates can check the details through the notification.

As the application process will begin soon, here is a list of documents that interested candidate should keep ready to enter details while filling the application form:

Photograph: Candidate should have a scanned image of photo with file size between 5 to 100 KB in JPG/JPEG format

Signature: The candidate should have a scanned file of his/her signature with file size between 5 to 100 KB in JPG/JPEG format

Educational Documents: Candidates should have scanned files of self-attested educational documents of class 10, 12, graduation , post-graduation and other courses asked in the application form

Caste Certificate: Candidates applying in reserved categories should keep ready his/her caste certificate to apply for the vacant posts

Other documents: The candidate should also have Aadhar Card, documents showing address proof

DSSSB has said that during verification of document, successful candidates will be required to upload self-attested copies of the documents, admit card containing signature of invigilator (used in examination) and the printout of online application form.

