DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Process Closing For Over 7,000 Vacancies

The last date of application for various posts, including trained graduate teacher (TGT) and assistant teacher, in the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, is about to close. The candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of DSSSB — dsssb.delhi.gov.in — till June 24, 2021. A total of 7,326 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - 6358 Primary

Assistant Teacher- 554 Nursery

Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC) - 278

Counsellor- 50

Head Clerk- 12

Patwari- 10

DSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): The candidates applying for the post of TGT should have a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university. Apart from that, they should also possess a degree of Diploma in Teaching Education. CTET qualification is a must.

Assistant Teacher in Primary: The candidates should have passed 12th standard. A diploma in Elementary Education or Diploma in Elementary Education is a requirement. CTET is a must.

Assistant Teacher in Nursery: Need to pass Class 12 with NTT Training/B.Ed degree.

Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC): 10th pass with a typing speed of 35 words/minute in English and 30 words/minute in Hindi.

Counselor: The candidate should have bachelor’s or master’s degree in psychology.

Head Clerk: Bachelor’s degree with computer proficiency.

Patwari: Bachelor’s degree in any stream.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Fee

The application fees have been fixed at Rs 100. While it is free for women, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Salary

Those selected for a post of TGT will get paid in the bracket of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4600. Those hired at the post of assistant teacher in primary and nursery will get pay in the bracket of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4200.

Those selected for the post of junior secretariat assistant (LDC) as well as Patwari will get a salary in the range of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. The additional pay for the two posts will be 1900, and Rs 2000, respectively.

Those selected for the post of counselor: and head clerk will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 9300 and Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4200 and Rs 4600, respectively.

