DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 7236 TGT, PGT, UDC Posts

DSSSB TGT Notificaion 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts. A total of 7,236 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. DSSSB has notified for trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, lower division clerk (LDC), head clerk, and other vacant posts.

The application process will start on May 25 and conclude on June 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Of the total 7,236 vacancies, maximum vacancies are for TGT posts with 6,358 followed by 554 vacancies are for assistant teacher primary, 74 assistant teacher nursery, 278 are for LDC, 50 are for counselor, 12 are for head clerk and 10 are for Patwari.

DSSSB TGT Notificaion 2021: Eligibility

TGT: The job seekers should have a bachelor’s degree in a related subject and should possess a degree/diploma in training education. The candidate must have qualified CTET.

Assistant Teacher Primary: The candidates must have a diploma in elementary education OR bachelor degree with a diploma in elementary education are eligible to apply. The candidate should have passed CTET Exam.

Assistant Teacher Nursery: Candidates who have passed class 12 level exam with NTT training or BEd exams.

LDC: Candidates holding class 10 qualification with English typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM are eligible to apply.

Counselor: The candidate must hold a bachelor’s or a master’s degree in psychology or applied psychology.

Head Clerk: Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree with computer proficiency are eligible to apply.

Patwari: Candidates must be having a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognized University in India.

DSSSB TGT Notificaion 2021: How to Apply

After the beginning of the online application form from May 25, candidates can visit the official website of DSSSB and submit their application after filling all the details and uploading documents. They can also take a printout of application form for future use.

The application fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 is Rs 100 for general and OBC candidates, while it’s NIL for all other categories.

DSSSB TGT Notificaion 2021: Selection Process

DSSSB will conduct the one-tier or two-tier examination scheme and skill test for the selection of the candidates. The question paper will be bilingual except for the language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here