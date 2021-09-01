DST Sanctions Rs 100 crore for IIIT Delhi's Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing Hub

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT) Delhi has received funding of Rs 100 crores from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India to set up a cognitive computing and social sensing hub.

The institute has set up iHub Anubhuti, a technology innovation hub (TiH), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). Formed under Section 8, the hub has received funding for a period of five years.

iHub Anubhuti has been set up to create a collaboration between industries, academic institutions, and government agencies to innovate and develop data-driven cognitive computing solutions. It aims to provide these solutions to four main sectors — health, law enforcement and security, education and environmental sustainability.

The hub aims to encourage entrepreneurship and will also nurture start-ups that were born out of TIH projects for furthering their entrepreneurial efforts. “These initiatives will be driven through the advancement of research and development," IIIT Delhi said.

“The TiH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialization,” said Prof Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi and Principal Investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.

Mukesh Malhotra who has joined the TIH as its CEO has experience of over two decades across finance, corporate strategy, P&L management, marketing, M&A and commercials.

“iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi will build a strong tripartite collaboration between industries, academia and government agencies and become both an aggregator as well as a custodian of the roadmap in its areas of cognitive computing and social sensing," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST).

