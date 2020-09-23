Take the pledge to vote

DTE Assam Announces Revised Schedule for PAT 2020, Admit Card to be Released Soon

PAT 2020 will be conducted on October 3 from 10 am to 12 pm at selected centres in Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Tinsukia and government polytechnics/institutions of the state.

Trending Desk

September 23, 2020
The revised schedule for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 has been announced by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam. The exam will be conducted on October 3 from 10 am to 12 pm at selected centres in Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Tinsukia and government polytechnics/institutions of the state.

The Assam PAT 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on August 9. However, the exam was postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation. DTE Assam had opened registration process from March 1 to June 10 on the official website.

According to the official notification, Assam PAT 2020 admit card will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of Assam PAT for further updates. The official notification can be read here

Candidates will be able to download the admit cards through their application number and date of birth. The Assam PAT will have 100 multiple choice type questions from Maths and Science subjects.

Those qualifying the exam will be offered admission to diploma courses in various state and central government polytechnic institute, including the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology in Sibsagar and Central Institute of Plastic and Engineering Technology in Guwahati, for the session 2020-2021.

According to the official notification, the students must have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 40% marks in Science and Maths and should not be more than 20 years 6 months as on December 31, 2020. However, candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe have a relaxation of 3 years and should not be more than 23 and a half years of age.

