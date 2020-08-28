DTE Extends Last Date for Submission of Post-HSC Diploma Applications to Sept 4

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, has pushed back the last date to submit applications for post-HSC Diploma Courses 2020 to September 4. Earlier, the deadline was August 25 and the provisional merit list was expected to be released on August 28. The last date for submitting applications has been extended in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Those who have not applied or who want to complete their application form can do so by visiting the official website of the DTE at posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The first provisional merit list will be released on September 7. Candidates can submit grievances between September 8 and September 10. The final merit will be put out on September 12.

How to fill application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of the DTE at posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for new registration

Step 3: Fill the application form by providing required details

Step 4: Pay application fee using credit card, debit card or NET banking

Step 5: Submit application form

Step 6: Take printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates belonging to general category from Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra, J&K, and Ladakh migrants will have to pay Rs Rs 400 as application fee, while those from reserved category will be charged Rs 300.

Those who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology are eligible to apply for admission to first-year post-HSC diploma technical courses. They can take admission in Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT), or Surface Coating Technology programme.