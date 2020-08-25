Take the pledge to vote

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Last Day to Register Today, First Provisional Merit List on August 28

All the students who have passed their SSC & HSC examination and wish to enrol for admission in diploma courses can apply for the DTE Registration Process 2020 online through the official site of DTE at poly20.dtemaharashtra.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 25, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Last Day to Register Today, First Provisional Merit List on August 28
All the students who wish to take admission in the technical diploma courses in Maharashtra have the last chance today to register online. The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, Admission and Registration Process will end on Tuesday, August 25. The DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020 application process started on August 10.

All the students who have passed their SSC & HSC examination and wish to enrol for admission in diploma courses can apply for the DTE Registration Process 2020 online through the official site of DTE at poly20.dtemaharashtra.org.

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Application Fee

Students belonging to general category, from Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra, J & K, and Ladakh Migrant candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400/-. Meanwhile, the reserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300.

According to the DTE Maharashtra Admission Process schedule released on the official website, the provisional merit list will be released on August 28. Soon after, the objection window against the provisional merit list will open on August 29, for a duration of two days, before closing on August 31. After all the corrections, the final merit list will be displayed on September 2.

Steps to apply for DTE Maharashtra Admission Process 2020

As today is the last date to register online for the DTE Application Process 2020, students can follow the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official site of DTE Maharashtra at poly20.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link for new registration

Step 3: On the new page, fill in all the necessary details and upload certificates

Step 4: Pay the application fees and download the confirmation page

