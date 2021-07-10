DTE Maharashtra Registration for Class 12 Diploma Admissions Begin

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has started the registration for the post-HSC or Class 12 diploma admissions on Saturday, July 10. Students who are interested in taking admissions in courses including ‘food and beverage technology’, ‘surface coaching technology’ diploma courses, ‘pharmacology, and hotel management’ can register through DTE Maharashtra’s official website, www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

In order to submit the application form follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a tab that reads ‘Post HSC Diploma Admission 2021-22’. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab and fill the form with all details asked including name, date of birth, qualification, address among other things. Once you have successfully filled and submitted the form you will be given a registration number and a password. Note it down carefully.

Step 4: Go back to the previous page and now click on ‘already registered’.

Step 5: A new page will open wherein you will have to log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 6: Fill the application form with utmost accuracy and attach all relevant documents asked.

Step 7: Carefully cross-check the details entered and proceed to pay the fees.

Step 8: Once done hit the submit tab and take a screenshot of the successfully downloaded page for your own reference in the future.

In case any aspirant is facing difficulty in the registration process then he or she can contact the authorities between 10 AM and 6 PM at +91-9028646040, +91-9699507665. The interested candidates will also have to keep a regular check on the website as all important information including dates for various rounds, rules for different rounds etc will also be released here.

