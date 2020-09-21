Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DTE MP B Tech Online Admissions 2020 to Begin Tomorrow at dte.mponline.gov.in, Check Here

The registration process will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, admissions will be given on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) merit list. In the second round, the vacant seats will be filled on the basis of marks scored in the qualifying examination.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 21, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
Image for representation.

The Directorate of Technical admission (DTE), Madhya Pradesh, has announced the schedule for B Tech admissions. The admission process will commence on September 22 on its official website at dte.mponline.gov.in. The complete admission process will take place online.

Online registration for B Tech will begin from September 22 and will continue till October 3. Candidates can make corrections in their registration form between October 4 to October 5. Students can fill choices from September 24 to October 7, as per official announcement.

The registration process will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, admissions will be given on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) merit list. In the second round, the vacant seats will be filled on the basis of marks scored in the qualifying examination.

The second phase of registration will be followed by an internal branch sliding round and one institute level counselling. Common merit list will be released on October 8.

The online registration on the basis of Class 12 marks will be starting from October 13 and will be continuing till October 24. Registration forms can be edited from October 25 to October 26. Students can fill their choice from October 21 to October 27.

How to fill registration form

Step 1: Search Directorate of Technical admission (DTE), Madhya Pradesh, on Google or enter the url dte.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the B.Tech registration link

Step 3: Fill all the required details and upload documents in the prescribed format

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form after checking all the details carefully

Step 6: Take a printout of the registration form for future reference

This year, the registration process has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. JEE Main was postponed and was finally conducted in September. Class 12 results in 2020 were also released late due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

