DTTE Starts Application Process for Delhi CET 2020; Last Date Till September 3

Delhi CET 2020 | The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi, has commenced the online application process for Common Entrance Test (CET). Those who want to apply can do so till September 3 by visiting the official website of the DTTE at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in or tte.delhigovt.nic.in.

The application fee for Delhi CET is Rs 200. Students are advised to get all the required documents scanned before filling the Delhi CET application form.

Delhi CET is conducted for admission to diploma (engineering or non-engineering) programmes in various institutes of technology or polytechnic affiliated to Board of Technical Education, Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi.

Selection Process

Students will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in qualifying examinations prescribed for various diploma courses. This year, the DTTE has decided against holding CET because of the Covid-19 situation.

How to apply

On your preferred search engine, look for the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi. On the homepage of the DTTE’s website, click on the link for registration. Then, fill the application by providing qualification details. Upload documents in the prescribed format. Carefully check the filled application form and submit. Pay application fee.

Those applying for Group A programmes should have passed Class 10 with minimum 35 per cent marks or 3.7 CGPA, while candidates interested in Group B courses should have cleared Class 12 exams with 35 per cent marks in aggregate of the best three subjects including English for MOP (English) and Hindi or Sanskrit for MOP (Hindi).

Candidates who want to pursue diploma in pharmacy should have passed plus two with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with Mathematics or Biology.

Those applying for lateral entry to the diploma course should have cleared Class 12 with PCM or PCB as compulsory subjects.