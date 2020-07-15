Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DTU Cancels Its End-semester Exams Scheduled for July 18 After Delhi Govt's Decision Amid Covid-19

The varsity said guidelines for assessment of various courses pertaining to intermediate semesters of all programmes will be notified in due course, it said.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
DTU Cancels Its End-semester Exams Scheduled for July 18 After Delhi Govt's Decision Amid Covid-19
Representative image.

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Tuesday said it is cancelling its end-semester exams scheduled from July 18.

The announcement came after the Delhi government's decision to cancel all forthcoming semester and finals exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation.

"In view of the recent announcement directions by the Govt of NCT of Delhi to cancel all semester examinations, it is decided that the end term examinations of even semester 2019-20 for intermediate semesters of all programmes, including Ph.D Course Work, and all semesters of ex-students commencing from July 18 stand cancelled," the varsity said.

The varsity said guidelines for assessment of various courses pertaining to intermediate semesters of all programmes will be notified in due course, it said.

Loading