DU 1st Merit List Today: List of Top Colleges Under Delhi University as per NIRF Ranking

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) first merit list or cut-off list today, October 19. The undergraduate admission 2022 first merit list will be released by 5 PM. Candidates who have registered for the admission round can view the list on the official DU website at du.ac.in.

From October 19 to October 21, candidates can accept their seats, and from October 19 to October 22, 2022, colleges can verify and accept their online applications. The deadline for candidates to pay their admission fees is October 24, 2022.

As per the NIRF Ranking 2022 released, Miranda House topped the chart among the best colleges in India followed by Hindu college, and both are affiliated with DU. The other colleges under Delhi University- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kirori Mal College secured ranks 5, 7, and 10 in the top college list 2022.

NIRF College Ranking 2022: Top Colleges Under DU

– Miranda House: Rank 1

– Hindu College: Rank 2

– Lady Shri Ram College for Women: Rank 5

– Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College: Rank 7

– Kirori Mal College: Rank 10

– St. Stephens’s College: Rank 11

– Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC): Rank 12

– Hansraj College: Rank 14

– Sri Venkateswara College: Rank 15

– Lady Irwin College: Rank 16

– Acharya Narendra Dev College: Rank 18

– Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: Rank 21

Read | Amid St Stephen’s Admission Row, Delhi University Cut-off List Deferred

NIRF is determined by taking into account different parameters like Teaching, Learning, and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach, Inclusivity, and Perception.

Miranda House College was ranked first in the All India NIRF ranking for the year 2021. Delhi University colleges have claimed the first two spots in the NIRF college ranking 2021. Lady Sriram College for Women was ranked second in the NIRF college rankings.

Delhi University has delayed the release of its first cut-off list by a day. The development comes as the Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephen’s College, one of the colleges under DU, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here