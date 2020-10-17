DU 2nd Cut-off List 2020: Admissions Closed for Many Subjects, Check Available Courses Via Direct Link

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions and some programmes opening at the same cut-off as the first list. The candidates, who wish to apply to the Delhi University colleges, can check the list at the official website du.ac.in.

At Hindu College and Indraprastha College for Women, BA (Honours) English programme has been closed for admission in the second list for unreserved category. Gargi College closed admissions in Applied Psychology, Economics, Hindi, Philosophy and Sanskrit.

Sri Venkateshwara College set cut-offs at 98.25 per cent for Economics and closed admissions in Political Science, History, Hindi, English, Sociology and B.Com Honours. Kirori Mal College (KMC) kept 98 per cent cut-off for Statistics.

The first cut-off list was released last Saturday with almost 50 per cent of the seats being filled. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) Second Cut-off:

Statistics - 99%

Economics 99%

History - 99%

Political Science - 99.75%

Psychology - 99.75%

Mathematics - Closed

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 2nd Cut-off:

Economic Honours - 99%

B.Com Honours - 98.50%

Ramjas College Second Cut-off:

Economics - 98.25 %

English - 97.25 %

Political Science - 98.75%

Miranda House 2nd Cut-off:

Economics- 98.50%

English - 98.75%

History - 98.50%

Political Science - closed

Hindu College 2nd Cut-off:

Economics - 98.75%

Statistics - 98.75%

Mathematics - 98.75%

English - closed

Hindi - closed

Political Science - closed

Hansraj College 2nd Cut-off:

Economic - 98.50%

English - 97.75%

B.Com Hons - 98%

Hindi - closed

History - closed

Botany - closed

Mathematics - closed

Life Sciences - closed

Check subject-wise DU 2nd Cut-off List 2020 via direct link:

2nd Cut-off: Art and Commerce

2nd Cut-off: Science

2nd cut-off: BA Programme

DU second cut-off list 2020 is prepared as per the ‘best of four’ formulae. The aggregate marks scored in the best four subjects of the Class 12th Board exam is taken into account.