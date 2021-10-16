DU 3rd Cut-Off LIVE Updates: Delhi University Commerce, Science, Arts Cut-off Today

Live now
DU 3rd Cut-Off LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release its third cut-off list today for admission to undergraduate courses. Despite high cut-offs, the university has received record-high admissions under the first two cut-offs. Even in the third list, the marks needed for admissions to top colleges are unlikely to see a major dip. Read More
The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third cut-off list for admission to its undergraduate courses today. The list will be available at admissions.uod.ac.in as well as at respective colleges.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.