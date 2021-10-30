DU 4th Cut-off: Admissions Closed at Most Top Colleges, Cut-off Still High for Rest

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses. Even under the fourth list, the cut-off is over 90% for most available courses. Most of the top colleges under the varsity have already closed admissions. Students who score marks equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to seek admission against the particular course. This year the admission process has gone online.

BSc (Hons) Electronics

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 90.33%

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science - 88.33%

Hansraj College - 96%

Rajdhani College - 89.30%

Sri Aurobindo College - 88.66%

Sri Vevnketeswara College - 93.33%

BSc (H) Botany

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - 90.66%

Deshbhandu College - 89.66%

Dyal Singh College - 90.33%

Gargi College - 93%

Shivaji College - 91%

Sri Venketeswara College - 93%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 90.50%

BSc Chemistry

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95%

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science - 92.33%

Daulat Ram College - 95.66%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 95%

Deshbandhu College - 93%

Dyal Singh College - 94%

Gargi College - 94.66%

Hansraj College - 96%

Kalindi College - 92%

Kirori Mal College - 96%

Maitreyi College - 94%

Motilal Nehru College - 94%

Rajdhani College - 92%

Ramjas College - 95.66%

Shivaji College - 93%

Shyam Lal College - 93%

Swami Shardhanand College - 91%

Zakir Hussain Delhi College - 91%

BA (H) Economics

Aryabhhatta College - 96.50%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 98.25%

Daulat Ram College - 97.75%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 97.50%

Deshbandhu College - 96.25%

Gargi College - 97.75%

Hansraj College - 98.75%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 96%

Kamala Nehru College - 97.75%

Kirori Mal College - 98.50%

Maitreyi College - 97.26%

Miranda House - 98.75%

Ramjas College - 98.50%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 97.50%

Shvaji College - 96.75%

Shyam Lal College (evening ) - 94%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 97.75%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 97.25%

BA (H) English

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 97%

College of Vocational Studies - 95.75%

Daulat Ram College - 96.50%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 96.25%

Deshbandhu College - 94%

Gargi College - 96.75%

Indraprastha College for Women - 96.75%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 93.50%

Kamala Nehru College - 95.75%

Kirori Mal College - 97.50%

Lakshmibai College - 94%

Maitreyi College - 96%

Rajdhani College - 94%

Ram Lal Anand College - 94.75%

Ramanujan College - 95%

Ramajas College - 97.25%

Satyawati College - 94%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 96%

Shivaji College - 95%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College - 97%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 96.50%

Sri Venketeswara college - 97.25%

Swami Shardhanand College - 90%

BSc (Hons) Physics

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 95.66%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.66%

BSc (Hons) Zoology

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 93.33%

BSc Physical Science with Chemistry

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 90.33%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95%

BSc Physical Science with Computer Science

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 92.66%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.66%

Daulat Ram College - 96.66%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 96%

Dyal Singh College - 95.50%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 96%

Ramanujan College - 94.50%

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women - 93%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 95.50%

BSc (Hons) Computer Science

Aryabhatta College - 96%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.50%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 96%

Dyal Singh College - 95.50%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 96%

Ramanujan College - 94.50%

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied

Sciences for Women - 93%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 95.50%

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 96.50%

BSc Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 88.33%

