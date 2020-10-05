Take the pledge to vote

DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Likely to Release First Cut-off List on October 10

The Delhi University, in a notice on September 25, had announced that the DU admission process for those who qualify in the first cut off list will begin from October 12 and will go on till October 14.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 5, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Likely to Release First Cut-off List on October 10
File photo of Delhi University campus.

Delhi University is likely to release the list of first cut-offs for different undergraduate courses on October 10. The cut off is being released two days before the admission process commences.

This year, the complete process of DU admission will be done online. This is the first time such a thing is happening in the Delhi university. As expected, the move is in view with the ongoing widespread of the novel coronavirus.

The Delhi University, in a notice on September 25, had announced that the DU admission process for those who qualify in the first cut off list will begin from October 12 and will go on till October 14. For those who take admission in the said list will have to submit the fees latest by October 16.

The academic session this year will start from November 18, in various colleges.

As per a report in Times Now, Shobha Bagai, Delhi University, Dean (Admissions) told the media reporters, "We will be holding a webinar for students on how to calculate their cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard. We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody – from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious.”

She has also urged all DU aspirants to closely keep a track of all the notices that are shared on the Delhi University official website, du.ac.in. The dean of admissions has also said that students will be free to ask their concerns and queries during the online DU admission session.

Emphasising upon the reason behind releasing the cut off two days in advance, she stated that it will be easier for applicants as they will have some time to go through the list and make a more informed choice.

However, it must also be noted that this also depends on the principals of various colleges who will have to share the cut off lists with the concerned people by October 9.

