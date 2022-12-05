DU Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Revised Schedule for PG Courses at du.ac.in

The Delhi University (DU) has revised the schedule for the first list of admission to its PG courses. Candidates can view the revised schedule for the first list of PG entrance / merit based admission on DU’s official website, du.ac.in.

According to the new schedule, candidates were given time till December 4, to apply for the admission round, whereas departments/colleges had been given time until today, December 5, to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the first merit list. The deadline to make the payment for the first merit list is December 6.

The last date to register was December 3, as per the previous schedule. Besides releasing the new schedule, DU announced additional guidelines for the candidates. In line with the instructions, once the admission list is published, candidates must check the University’s website to see if they have been shortlisted for provisional admission.

The second list for DU PG Admission is going to be shared on December 7. Candidates may submit applications for the second list by December 9. Thereafter, departments or colleges can verify and allot seats to candidates till December 10. Payments for the second merit list can be made until December 10.

The third merit list is most likely to be published on December 12. There will be no further lists, if not needed, and this will be considered the final merit list shared for postgraduate admissions. Candidates seeking admission to DU are strongly encouraged to pay frequent visits to its official website in order to stay updated.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 is being used for granting seats in postgraduate courses at the university. This year, from October 18 to October 21, the DUET PG was held. Nevertheless, beginning next year, the varsity will use the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET- PG) for all postgraduate admissions.

