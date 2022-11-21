DU Admission 2022: Spot Round Registration Begins Today at du.ac.in

The vacant seat list for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) spot round 1 admission has been shared by Delhi University. Interested candidates who have still not secured a seat in DU UG Admissions 2022, can register for the spot round beginning today, November 21 via the official website, du.ac.in. In order to do so, they would have to use their log-in credentials like roll number, and date of birth. The online application window for the spot round will shut on November 22 at 4:59 PM.

To be considered for a spot admission round, a candidate must select “Spot Admission" from their dashboard. The deadline for making the fee payment is November 27. Delhi University released the vacant seat list for the spot round on Sunday at 5:00 PM.

On November 23, the university will announce the results of the spot round seat allocation. Following the announcement of seat allotment, candidates must report to their assigned college and secure their seats between November 24 and November 26.

“On the declaration of First Spot Admission round, i.e. 05:00 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except Supernumerary upgrades). Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of First Spot Admission round," reads the DU statement.

While over 2,000 candidates withdrew their admission at DU, more than 14,000 seats are vacant, DU Dean of Admission told PTI. These seats, the Dean added, will be filled up through spot rounds of seat allocation. “As many as 59,401 students have been admitted to Delhi University colleges. Over 14,000 seats are vacant. Over 2,000 students have withdrawn their admission. We have also issued a list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System),” DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI earlier.

Meanwhile, the academic council of Delhi University has planned to meet on November 22 to discuss a variety of issues. Some of them include, syllabi for the second semester of UG courses and a proposal to replace the existing PG entrance test with the Common University Entrance Test-PG from next year. A decision on the increase in fees for Ph.D. thesis evaluation will be made as well.

