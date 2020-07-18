Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DU Admission Registrations Extended till July 31

Earlier, the last date for applying was July 4 but it was extended to July 18. Now, the date has been extended to July 31.

PTI

July 18, 2020
DU Admission Registrations Extended till July 31
Representative image.

The Delhi University on Saturday announced that the online registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes has been extended till July 31.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the results for the Class 12 exams.

Earlier, the last date for applying was July 4 but it was extended to July 18. Now, the date has been extended to July 31.

Till 9 pm on Saturday, 4,44,198 aspirants had registered on the portal for admission to undergraduate courses while 2,91,469 had paid the registration fees, the University said.

During the same time, 1,66,933 aspirants had registered for admission to postgraduate courses while 1,34,068 candidates had made the payment, it said.

The varsity further said 30,107 aspirants had registered on the portal for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D programmes and 19,170 candidates had completed the process by making the payment for registration fees.

DU had commenced the admissions' registration process on June 20. This year, the registration was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire process is taking place online due to the pandemic.

