DU Admissions 2020: DU Second Cut-off List Released, How to Check

DU Admissions 2020 Second Cut-off List | The second cut-off list for admissions in Delhi University was released on Saturday. While many courses were closed for admissions, some programmes opened at the same cut-off as the first list.

Candidates seeking admissions in DU colleges like SRCC, LSR, JMC, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Ramjas College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Daulat Ram College, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College can check the DU second cut-off list on the Delhi University’s official website.

Since the DU First Cut-off list 2020 was released, over 58 per cent of the students who had registered for DU admission counselling have applied for admissions till Friday. 34,814 out of the total 59,730 students have paid the fees according to the Delhi University. More than 6 thousand admissions have been confirmed so far.

Those students who have yet to enrol in any college will have the option to change the college once the DU second cut-off list is announced. Candidates who did not qualify in the first round, can check the second list to see if they qualify in the cut-off list.

Step by step DU Admission Second Cut-off list process:

Candidates are required to follow these steps in order to confirm their admissions in the desired colleges, if they make it in the second cut-off list.

Step 1: Check the DU second cut-off marks

Step 2: Check if you have the aggregate marks in the 12th Board examination

Step 3: Log in to the DU admissions portal to generate application form

Step 4: Select desired course and college

Step 5: Visit the college for document verification. Class 10th and 12th marksheet along with original or provisional passing certificate will be verified

Step 6: Pay the admission fee to the college to confirm your seat

DU second cut-off list 2020 is prepared as per the ‘best of four’ formulae. The aggregate marks scored in the best four subjects of the Class 12thBoard exam is taken into account.